Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Chemical Bank Upped Position by $429,768 as Share Price Declined; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shares Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Holding

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $331.54. About 5.05 million shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 753,415 shares traded or 132.67% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.90M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning holds 2.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,208 shares. Chatham Capital reported 3% stake. 136,285 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated. 94,400 are held by Markel Corporation. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,316 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 435,086 shares. Davis R M reported 22,246 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Girard Prtn owns 18,194 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Harvest Mngmt Lc holds 1.12% or 2,000 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs accumulated 1,867 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 1.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs & Ca has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smart Portfolios holds 0.01% or 17 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 7,207 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 32,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

