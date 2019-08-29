Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Cut Its Position; Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.43 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 1.31 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $363.34. About 2.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.69 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,203 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 31,245 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Company has 48,665 shares. Montag A And Assoc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,295 were reported by Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Associated Banc holds 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 58,822 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 15,980 shares or 2.93% of the stock. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.06% or 123,083 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cahill Advsr reported 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.46% or 73,280 shares in its portfolio. 1,355 are held by Cullinan Associate Inc. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.97% or 2,339 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares to 48,266 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL) by 11,219 shares to 439,766 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 7.02M shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 179,120 are owned by Atwood Palmer Inc. Estabrook Capital owns 114,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Interest Sarl has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Washington Capital has 10,424 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 38,315 shares. Coastline Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.32% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Matrix Asset Inc holds 0.59% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 27,931 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel reported 1.49% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 166,243 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).