Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Its Position; Autonomy Capital LP Has Raised Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $6.67 Million; Stock Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 7.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.69M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 970,758 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rand Capital leads financial gainers, Mmtec and Banco Macro among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WMT, CSIQ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,665 shares to 220,385 shares, valued at $5.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).