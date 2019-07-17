Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Financial Architects Has Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $314,820

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 374,302 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Il. 51,449 were reported by Gru One Trading Lp. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has 2.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,000 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc owns 11,498 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Sns Fincl Group Ltd Liability reported 30,789 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Botty Ltd Liability stated it has 1,575 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp invested in 0.1% or 5,467 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 8.58M shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc invested in 0.1% or 1,822 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 1.26% or 42,008 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.43% stake. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,190 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,770 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.81 million shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambria Etf Tr by 89,269 shares to 8,628 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Company Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,088 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Usca Ria holds 11,147 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.44% stake. Patten Grp Inc Inc holds 3,644 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,867 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 11,880 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & Communications reported 8,814 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Lc owns 6,857 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 3.71% or 14,889 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 185,215 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 68,237 were reported by Qs Limited Liability Corporation. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,456 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35,290 shares to 201,874 shares, valued at $5.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 12,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

