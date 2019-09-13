Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Capital One Finl (COF) Holding Has Boosted by Stevens Capital Management Lp

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 1607.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 146,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 155,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, up from 9,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 220,172 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 926 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 3,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $378.7. About 617,834 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS

