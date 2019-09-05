Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $534,924 as Stock Value Declined; Tiedemann Wealth Management Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Trimmed by $425,178 as Stock Value Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $364.4. About 1.08M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,719 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 14,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $170.53. About 704,635 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Co Brokerage holds 0.11% or 2,490 shares in its portfolio. Maple has invested 2.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.79% or 8,864 shares in its portfolio. Agf has 1.78M shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Capital Ww Investors holds 0.16% or 4.16 million shares. Cincinnati Fin holds 837,500 shares or 5.37% of its portfolio. Northstar Gru reported 0.15% stake. 38,479 are held by Metropolitan Life Ny. 200 were reported by Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability. 1,625 are held by Tiemann Ltd Liability Corp. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.8% or 73,694 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Co holds 62,838 shares. Bb&T has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,053 shares to 5,119 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Ser Solutions (DVP) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.21 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.10 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,651 shares to 9,652 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 66,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management Inc stated it has 324,942 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 1.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 58,822 shares. Westover Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karp Management invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 24,634 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Wallington Asset Management Limited Co reported 6,226 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.22% or 260,183 shares. Beacon Financial Gp invested in 0.05% or 885 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 48,088 shares stake. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc has 1,450 shares. Cypress Funds Llc holds 11.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 189,000 shares. Charter Tru Com owns 10,651 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.