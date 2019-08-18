Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.96 Million as Share Value Declined; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $987,525

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 17,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,554 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Guardian Investment Mngmt invested 3.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invesco invested in 875,114 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,774 shares stake. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 185,215 shares. Choate Inv holds 4,199 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 11,469 shares. Blair William & Il owns 276,534 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Castleark Ltd holds 84,027 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.22% or 111,928 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 0.16% or 1,018 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman has 0.94% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,298 shares. Gruss And reported 5.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markston Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 103,761 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 39,581 shares to 46,588 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 335,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 89,705 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ftb holds 0% or 8 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset One holds 0.12% or 106,565 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.1% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). New South Capital Management has 1.09M shares for 6.58% of their portfolio. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv invested in 21,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Ghp Advsrs holds 0.29% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 10,900 shares. Aperio Gru Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 5,025 are held by Calamos Advisors Llc. Shelton Mgmt invested in 788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Llc reported 34,948 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 64,981 shares.