Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Holding in American Intl. Group (AIG) as Stock Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.43M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG)

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 130,370 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $43.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 2,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.