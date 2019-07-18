Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Position in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by $716,040 as Valuation Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 891 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 2,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $361.16. About 3.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 16,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 1.66 million shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust has 8,990 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 1.35 million are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 66,498 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). American Gru stated it has 12,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 14,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc holds 0.51% or 1.43 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 1.05 million shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Liability has 15,155 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.46% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 11.43 million shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 57,228 shares to 180,198 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 51,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,860 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.88 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Management Ca reported 10,386 shares stake. Tdam Usa accumulated 91,115 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com stated it has 5,263 shares. Community Financial Ser Group Limited Liability has 21,477 shares. California-based Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 854 shares. New York-based Overbrook Management Corp has invested 1.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davis R M holds 0.32% or 22,246 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 275,567 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt holds 0.33% or 1,534 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 46,010 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt has 23,352 shares. Axa holds 332,615 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc owns 57,338 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc (Put) by 119,000 shares to 219,700 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 137,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

