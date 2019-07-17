Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Lowered Its Stake by $432,054 as Market Valuation Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $6.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $366.22. About 832,323 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $173.09. About 463,944 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,410 shares to 67,390 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington owns 80 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,413 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 115,934 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arbor Lc reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American Natl Ins Tx owns 57,315 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,937 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Sky Inv Gp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 5,189 shares. Moreover, Hodges Cap Mgmt has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,427 shares. Country Club Na invested in 21,886 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 0.77% or 245,212 shares. Community Serv Group Ltd holds 21,477 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 602,311 shares to 7.68 million shares, valued at $225.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 2.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.80 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.