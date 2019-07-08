Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Raised Position by $2.36 Million as Shares Declined; As Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stock Rose, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lifted Its Holding by $2.00 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $352.22. About 315,592 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 443.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 71,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,532 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 16,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 387,584 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,326 shares to 325,863 shares, valued at $52.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 210,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,969 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

