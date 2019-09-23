Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake; Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Valuation Rose While Diversified Trust Co Has Raised Its Position

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 3,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 11,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 8,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26M shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Cap Management holds 1.37% or 19,848 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirador LP holds 1.01% or 5,626 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability reported 1.08M shares. Montag A Assocs reported 22,645 shares stake. 579 were accumulated by Carlson Cap Mngmt. Permanens Capital LP invested in 50 shares. Old Dominion Capital invested in 0.45% or 3,557 shares. Insight 2811 Inc reported 0.68% stake. Ckw Finance Gru owns 200 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 49,576 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Gladius Mgmt Lp holds 0.09% or 4,381 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mngmt holds 0.19% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancorp Trust reported 0.9% stake. Greystone Managed Invests Inc holds 0.5% or 23,814 shares.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 65,887 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $65.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 32,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,981 shares to 17,331 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,577 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).