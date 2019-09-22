Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Camden Asset Management LP Has Decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Holding by $1.95 Million

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 15,400 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 1.81M shares to 7.54M shares, valued at $376.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (Prn) by 6.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,364 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 37,462 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management reported 545 shares. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has invested 2.38% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes stated it has 105,867 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Lc has invested 2.98% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.65% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 25,000 are owned by Graham Cap Mngmt Lp. Moreover, Interactive Advsrs has 0.02% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100 shares. Truepoint owns 1,256 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 183 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). First Foundation Advisors invested 0.1% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Oxbow Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company reported 99 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,021 shares to 8,998 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 32,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.