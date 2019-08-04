Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Raised Holding; Schulhoff & Co Maintains Position in Chevron (CVX)

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55 million shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 2,565 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.07% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru owns 6,110 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.68% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,048 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,539 shares. 76,710 are held by Renaissance Ltd. Highstreet Asset invested in 9,584 shares. 43,241 were reported by Finemark Financial Bank Trust. Stevens First Principles Advisors owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 306 shares. Hrt Llc stated it has 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 45,298 are held by Meyer Handelman. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares to 7,385 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,835 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Etf Tr.

