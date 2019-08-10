Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped Position; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Karpus Management Decreased Its Position by $941,208 as Valuation Were Volatile

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,733 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 9,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Inv Management has 0.1% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 120,588 shares. Invesco stated it has 181,234 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Advsrs has 62,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co accumulated 361,466 shares. Peoples Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera Cap Corporation owns 299,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset holds 16,800 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 0.13% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 124,718 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associate Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset holds 0.16% or 23,331 shares. Cohen Steers invested in 29,617 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Long Term Bond (BLV) by 38,105 shares to 43,090 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) by 785,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Sec In (WIA).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares to 23,384 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 11,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona has 858 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 400 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 197,678 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,665 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.16% or 7,103 shares. Sol Capital holds 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,542 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 740 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 145,212 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,920 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,622 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 11,832 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fdx Advsrs owns 4,677 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Btim Corp has 4,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 902 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.