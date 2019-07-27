Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.12 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,928 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 38,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 3.98M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of stock. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was made by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean -1% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Intro to Investing in Cruise Lines – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc reported 1.75M shares. Beach Investment Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,340 shares. Nomura holds 24,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hendershot Invests Inc holds 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 1,825 shares. State Street has 7.38M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Adage Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc owns 100 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 5,089 shares stake. Yorktown Management & Rech Co Inc holds 11,600 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,887 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Holdings has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cambridge Inv Advsr accumulated 13,151 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 6,510 shares. First United Natl Bank stated it has 12,839 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap reported 1,534 shares stake. Vision Capital Mgmt reported 1,991 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 102,476 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co reported 0.15% stake. Fagan Associates holds 1.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,038 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 341 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 14,641 shares. 7,787 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co holds 0.8% or 1.72 million shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi stated it has 2.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mycio Wealth Partners Lc invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schulhoff invested in 1,655 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 0.13% or 3,958 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.89% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,338 shares. 10 holds 2.7% or 32,938 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 10,930 shares to 19,227 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).