Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Increased Its Position by $85.89 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica exploited Facebook data with style; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally spoke out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Wednesday; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 17,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 112,448 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.93 million, down from 130,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 3.94 million shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1St Source Bancshares invested in 31,441 shares. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.78% or 594,275 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 1.28 million shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources invested in 0.22% or 2.17M shares. Cim Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management accumulated 152,038 shares. Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 5.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Invest Advsr owns 5,202 shares. Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Corp holds 3,281 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,578 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 143,500 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $34.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,054 shares to 74,827 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

