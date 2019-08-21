Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $361,950 as Stock Price Declined; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Value Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Stake by $1.50 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 1.22M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.03. About 1.86M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana And reported 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Ct has invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,345 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,569 shares. Haverford Tru Communications has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reik & Llc invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arvest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0.03% stake. Lafayette Investments owns 569 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Serv holds 3,590 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 1,534 shares. Southpoint Cap Lp reported 150,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 40,956 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 8,529 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 619 shares. Senator Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 1.25M shares. Regions Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 15 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,359 shares in its portfolio. Financial has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 734 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 105,671 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited invested in 0% or 7,300 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.2% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.02% or 51,244 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 45,617 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 0.96% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 134,947 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,287 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.38M for 17.69 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.