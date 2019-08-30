Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Cut Holding by $603,504; General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Jd Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 58,822 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.44 million, down from 60,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $363.69. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 30.91M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.73 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,581 shares to 40,374 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 73,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,981 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0.28% or 15,825 shares. Cambridge Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetary Gp holds 1.69% or 11,203 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grimes And Inc stated it has 29,208 shares. Zweig accumulated 56,111 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Zacks Management holds 0.26% or 31,245 shares in its portfolio. American Asset Mngmt has 2,117 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.19% stake. Burney Com invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgar Lomax Va invested in 1.63% or 62,150 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 401,424 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd owns 8,203 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Trust accumulated 0.12% or 5,439 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Chemung Canal has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Riggs Asset Managment, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,313 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 31.26 million shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.06% or 148,030 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 349,298 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Wealth has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Becker Capital accumulated 14,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Round Table Ser Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Highland Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 477,039 shares. Moller Finance Service reported 0.13% stake. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 10,626 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv has 8,376 shares. Sfmg Ltd holds 49,591 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

