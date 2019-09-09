Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined; Joho Capital Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $14.56 Million as Valuation Declined

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 2,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,796 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, down from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75M, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 428,592 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 5,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fiera Corporation reported 7,933 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 44,518 shares. 4,753 were accumulated by Gam Ag. The Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Limited Company has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Diligent Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,259 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc owns 4,281 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allstate accumulated 0.4% or 39,051 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd has invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leavell Investment Management invested in 0.09% or 2,124 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,651 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares to 57,646 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 4,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.