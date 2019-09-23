Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Decreased Stake by $544,500; Patten Group Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Lowered by $610,517 as Stock Price Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Nj owns 2,141 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company reported 1,494 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 53,439 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.23% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited owns 39,417 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr holds 2.14% or 46,468 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 91,238 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Maine-based Portland Global Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc stated it has 26,550 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 4.47% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.01% stake. Stewart Patten Communication Limited Liability Co holds 2,125 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 0.4% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 38,815 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 20,891 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4.46 million shares.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,705 shares to 25,080 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 10,729 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D owns 91,371 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 3,826 shares. Hsbc Plc has 676,428 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 26,257 were accumulated by Monarch Capital. Drexel Morgan And, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,112 shares. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 2,469 shares. Patten Group Incorporated holds 0.96% or 13,484 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 136,987 shares. Moller Fin accumulated 1,801 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 80 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Lc stated it has 20,051 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Charter Trust Co owns 71,584 shares.

