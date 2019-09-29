Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Its Stake; Horrell Capital Management Has Increased Its Microstrategy (MSTR) Position by $715,000

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 35,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.03. About 45,060 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 25,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 6,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Squared, New York-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Hawk Ridge Management LP holds 7.98% or 300,393 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp reported 72,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Ameriprise owns 99,581 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Group has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 62,552 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares to 35,842 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).