Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Its Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position Held by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.37 million shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,335 shares to 27,243 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century has 0.43% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.19M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Company has 175,370 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass reported 1,834 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mai Mngmt reported 58,441 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri accumulated 1.1% or 7,145 shares. Investors stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Bellecapital Limited holds 923 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 6,788 shares. Boys Arnold & Company Inc reported 11,674 shares. Addison Com accumulated 1,378 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Co has 0.52% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 48,590 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth holds 1.99% or 18,320 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 545 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Ks owns 43,675 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Trust holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,493 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 491,747 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cls Ltd Co accumulated 92 shares. Aldebaran Fincl reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). West Oak Cap Ltd owns 1.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,406 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Endurance Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,367 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com has 22,015 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa reported 18,435 shares. Baxter Bros holds 24,279 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 75,253 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.83M shares to 23,769 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terraform Pwr Inc by 674,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).