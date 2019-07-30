Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Lowered by $767,334 Its Stake; Polar Securities Has Lifted Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 301,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94M, up from 753,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 785,468 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $341.68. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 14,317 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.09% or 30,528 shares in its portfolio. Keystone Planning holds 2.67% or 14,208 shares in its portfolio. 7,034 are held by Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 685 are held by Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 4,369 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate Corp has 10,688 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 89,689 shares. Zacks Inv Management stated it has 31,245 shares. First Long Island Ltd invested 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hl Finance Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,167 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mngmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,386 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 27,539 shares to 816,158 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.44 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.