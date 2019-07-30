Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Private Wealth Partners Decreased by $483,870 Its Stake; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $627,395

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 622,840 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,249 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 50,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $338.48. About 423,064 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google) by 633 shares to 13,779 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,819 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.11 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.