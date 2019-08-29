Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed by $359,840 Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,194 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 15,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $363.26. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 42,605 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,600 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retirement Planning Grp has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parametric Port holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.50M shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,020 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,050 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,629 shares. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 231,867 shares. 32,154 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 832,756 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tradition Cap Management Limited Co holds 2.53% or 24,413 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle reported 82,204 shares stake. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 2,684 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,210 shares. Blair William Co Il accumulated 276,534 shares. Barnett & Com Incorporated owns 231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Global Invsts has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91 million for 32.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares to 58,554 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,835 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 57,373 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 27,702 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise Financial has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 404,390 shares. 252,980 were reported by Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Old Natl Bancshares In owns 2,847 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 71,157 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 35,999 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). C M Bidwell And Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 520 shares. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Company reported 3.99% stake. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).