Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Financial Architects Has Lowered Stake by $1.15 Million; Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $643,566

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,368 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 15,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 81,599 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 96,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.14M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.45; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Creek Acquires Full Tilt Capital for Blockchain Push; 13/03/2018 – LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC LMPL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 190P FROM 175P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Fee-Based Asset Flows $18.2B; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO BOOST JUNIOR BANKER PAY BY UP TO 25%

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Excalibur Mgmt Corporation stated it has 8,586 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 185,273 shares. Yhb Inc holds 46,686 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 12,549 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 34,389 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.39% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.04M shares. 307,886 are held by Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Department Mb State Bank N A has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 105,228 were reported by Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 50,452 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lazard Asset Lc owns 727,318 shares. 47,844 were reported by Private Advisor Group Limited Com. Caxton Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 30,000 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17,867 shares to 66,755 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares to 3,362 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.