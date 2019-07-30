Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Delta Asset Management Upped Its Position; Tesla (TSLA) Stake Maintained by Institute For Wealth Management Llc

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $242.02. About 6.39 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/05/2018 – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday confirmed it had launched an investigation of a Tesla crash in South Jordan, Utah; 05/05/2018 – Tesla Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 27/03/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD CONDUCTING FIELD INVESTIGATION INTO FATAL TESLA CRASH IN MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck Goes to Washington, PayPal Tops, Tesla’s Stretch — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: MODEL S IN BRUSSELS INCIDENT HAD LEVEL 2 DRIVING SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla subcontractor’s broken jaw triggered first of two probes – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Tesla later said the car had activated Autopilot, raising new questions about the semi-autonomous system that handles some driving tasks; 11/04/2018 – BI UK: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 23/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 registrations zip past rivals in California; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tesla plans 6-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $345.52. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,846 shares to 23,583 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 25,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,685 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0% or 8,075 shares. Td Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 184,273 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3,668 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 466,892 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 3 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd stated it has 700,536 shares. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 26 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 63,923 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP owns 2,271 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.13% or 18,803 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 10 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

