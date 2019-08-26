Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Citizens & Northern Has Boosted Stake; Factset Research (FDS) Valuation Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $801,288

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research (FDS) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,664 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 48,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $269.61. About 253,348 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 27.40 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B accumulated 1,017 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Brown Advisory holds 16,839 shares. Renaissance Lc stated it has 591,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd invested in 2,531 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,377 are held by Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc. 60 are held by Arrow Fin Corp. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,397 shares. Newfocus Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.96% stake. Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,152 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 88,896 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0% stake. Atria Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,867 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

