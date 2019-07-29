Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed Position; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Barnett & Company Lifted Holding

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 22,172 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,543 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Natl Bank reported 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 49,406 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj reported 7,049 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,997 were accumulated by Texas Financial Bank Tx. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horrell Capital Mgmt Inc has 31,167 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First City Cap stated it has 30,737 shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. 3,493 are held by Noesis Mangement. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,130 shares. Linscomb Williams accumulated 7,128 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested in 3.5% or 24,822 shares. Capital Investors holds 4.51 million shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,820 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 221,376 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,019 shares. 1,080 are owned by Cornerstone Investment Limited Liability Corp. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.17% or 245,089 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd accumulated 1,543 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,493 shares. First Bank & Trust invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macnealy Hoover holds 1,265 shares. Spinnaker invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cna Corp holds 9,400 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. 6,293 were reported by M Holdings Securities. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 506,344 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 90,650 shares to 164,185 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.