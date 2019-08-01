Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Beaumont Financial Partners Has Upped Position; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Bidu Us (BIDU) Stake by $7.78 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 2.75 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Limited Com invested in 250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 462,406 shares stake. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,425 shares. Lpl Financial Lc, California-based fund reported 432,285 shares. 85,543 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,707 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 204 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 0.16% or 3,009 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 86,401 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc holds 5,189 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. 2,149 are owned by West Oak Cap Limited Co. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 675 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.05% stake. First City Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1,705 shares.

