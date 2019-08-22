Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Wills Financial Group Cut Its Stake; Shareholder Allen Operations Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.38B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 91.24% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).