Boeing Co. (BA) Share Price Declined While Westwood Management Boosted Its Holding; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Lifted Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $202.99. About 544,345 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $339.77. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sonata Cap Group Inc accumulated 4,569 shares or 1.3% of the stock. First Commonwealth Pa holds 3,689 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.68 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,087 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cambridge Fincl reported 0% stake. Fund Sa stated it has 30,528 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 139,506 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Churchill Management has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated accumulated 1.24% or 95,222 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Torray Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,729 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares to 207,461 shares, valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,843 shares, and cut its stake in A.