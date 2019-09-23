Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Victory Capital Management Decreased Holding by $13.33 Million; Horrell Capital Management Lowered Position in Tech Data (TECD) by $1.04 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 70.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 36,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,152 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 51,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $377.63. About 1.35M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 48,674 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,685 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 1.07% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 76,545 shares. Fdx invested in 5,281 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.32% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 586,028 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 8,743 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bellecapital International Ltd has invested 0.21% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Associates owns 85,751 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 4,350 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca invested in 0.45% or 3,398 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 99,517 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 9,747 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested in 26,548 shares or 0.72% of the stock. North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 1,620 shares. Moreover, Eqis Mngmt has 0.03% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 39,068 shares to 838,549 shares, valued at $58.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Principal Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lsv Asset invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Alliancebernstein LP reported 141,037 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 50,939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 172,656 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 4,803 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Aqr Ltd Llc reported 1.91 million shares. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 38,477 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 12,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Inc holds 0.04% or 3,500 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Gp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 94,105 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 41,147 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

