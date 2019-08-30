Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Sigma Investment Counselors Cut by $379,095 Its Stake; Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $14.85 Million; Share Value Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.44. About 483,736 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $364.26. About 485,862 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

