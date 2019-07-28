Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.73 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased by $455,204 Its Holding

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,087 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory. Glenview National Bank Dept owns 3,020 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi stated it has 4.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tctc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarkston Prtnrs Limited has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 532 shares. 3,524 were accumulated by Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc. Greenleaf Trust holds 5,440 shares. Moreover, Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,385 shares. Neumann Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,548 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt invested in 14,919 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Arrowstreet LP has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jag Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 10,581 shares to 98,693 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

