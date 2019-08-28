Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Shares Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted by $12.80 Million Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 10,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 511,617 shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,419 shares to 70,819 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 41,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.