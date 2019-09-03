Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Position by $21.87 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Upped by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,948 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, down from 115,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Capital holds 0.82% or 5,190 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 397 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Psagot Invest House invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Conning reported 1.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Weatherly Asset Lp invested in 0.55% or 8,941 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 1,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 236,779 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 4,057 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Moreover, Bancshares has 1.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Westchester Capital Mngmt holds 4% or 31,108 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 59,135 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited accumulated 167,440 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares to 99,954 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Auxier Asset holds 13,099 shares. Hilltop Incorporated stated it has 10,532 shares. 11,609 are held by Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt owns 7,604 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.08% or 1,789 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,715 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11 shares. Cambridge Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Global reported 2.05 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lincoln reported 658 shares stake. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 5,628 shares stake. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,873 shares. 22,252 were reported by Dubuque State Bank &. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

