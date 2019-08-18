Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Stake; Strs Ohio Position In Duke Energy (DUK) Was Has Upped

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 56,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 466,621 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00M, up from 410,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 41,626 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd reported 38,336 shares stake. 36,327 were reported by Beese Fulmer Mngmt. Gould Asset Limited Ca has invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moors Cabot has 44,518 shares. American stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Investment Partners Lc reported 1,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 2.05% or 35,160 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Omers Administration Corp owns 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 185,215 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,127 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.17% or 13,121 shares in its portfolio. Signature Investment Advisors Lc reported 886 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Com accumulated 35,806 shares or 1.76% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10,485 shares to 423,855 shares, valued at $102.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 33,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,895 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR).