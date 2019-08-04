Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Cornerstone Advisors Has Lifted Position; Synopsys (SNPS) Valuation Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Holding by $1.95 Million

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 73.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 16,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 6,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 23,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 968,835 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,110 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,933 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synopsys and Ponemon Release New Study Highlighting Software Security Practices and Challenges in the Financial Services Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2019: KEYW, JEC, BB, SNPS, STM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Synopsys to Host 11th Annual Codenomi-con USA at Black Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Synopsys (SNPS): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Llc has 0.58% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 163,333 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Atria Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,576 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.08% or 78,372 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 393,754 shares. Nomura reported 85,023 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 581,209 shares. Smith Graham & Com Advisors LP has invested 0.63% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hitchwood Management Limited Partnership owns 650,000 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 81,980 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 4,743 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.