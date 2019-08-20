Boeing Co. (BA) Share Price Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Position by $2.63 Million; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 79,609 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, down from 86,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $331.62. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 563,644 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 10.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.