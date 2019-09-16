Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Position by $1.60 Million; South Texas Money Management LTD Increases Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 972,114 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11M, up from 930,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 1.46 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,221 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 11,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $379.08. About 1.38M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 64,831 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP has 184,102 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 708,755 are held by Principal Grp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 71,414 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,452 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc owns 5,006 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt Communications stated it has 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Loews has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Parkside Bank And Tru holds 0.01% or 993 shares. 37,036 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited. Palouse Cap Mgmt owns 128,977 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,446 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 74,560 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,634 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 27,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 898,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.67 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com holds 4.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 153,085 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 51,774 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orrstown Financial Ser owns 1,534 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.31% or 166,615 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Tru has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,690 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 28,539 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Filament Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commercial Bank Of Stockton accumulated 1,906 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bluestein R H And holds 1.75% or 90,029 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Group Inc has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,239 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hills Savings Bank & invested in 8,537 shares.