Boeing Co. (BA) Position Upped by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc; Calamos Wealth Management Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2012.97. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 230.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,257 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $362.87. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman And Com Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,064 shares. Ww Investors invested in 15.04M shares or 1.39% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gru accumulated 4,091 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Grp Inc invested in 0.36% or 2,090 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Llc has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,010 shares. Advisors Asset Management owns 24,591 shares. 34,863 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 632 shares. Ssi Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,318 shares. Coastline Trust Comm holds 0.35% or 6,110 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has 838 shares. 3.68 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. D E Shaw & has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dodge & Cox reported 974 shares stake.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) by 1,365 shares to 807 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc. by 91,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,988 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

