Boeing Co (BA) Position Raised by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Boosted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $551,000

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 4,913 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co stated it has 32,582 shares. 70,569 are held by Capital Intll Ca. Hanson & Doremus Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Allied Advisory holds 0.24% or 90,300 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 1.07 million shares. Bancshares Of America De has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21.52M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.25% or 181,760 shares. Middleton Inc Ma holds 1.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 106,274 shares. Orrstown Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 633 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc accumulated 649,016 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc invested 1.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clear Street Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 145,524 shares. North Star Asset, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 73,968 shares. Int Sarl reported 33,872 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 950 shares to 17,150 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 101,500 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oak Ridge Lc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,747 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America accumulated 1,523 shares. Truepoint Inc invested in 1,256 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 259,125 shares. Fil Limited owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap has 1.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,468 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd accumulated 400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eqis Cap stated it has 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 386,341 shares. Clark Mngmt Group Inc reported 13,031 shares.