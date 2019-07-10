Boeing Co (BA) Position Raised by Interocean Capital Llc; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Increased Holding by $456,520 as Shares Rose

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, up from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $238.42. About 272,501 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.30 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Aldebaran accumulated 3,548 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Sit Investment Assoc Inc owns 43,910 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stearns Fin Svcs holds 0.23% or 3,211 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Osborne Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9,030 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network owns 15,449 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech stated it has 303,067 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Elm Advisors Llc invested in 1,028 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Chemung Canal Communications accumulated 8,952 shares. Private Advisor Gru reported 57,137 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Lc has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,753 shares. 1.90M are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares British by 7,294 shares to 10,866 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc F by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,340 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 30,322 shares to 580,456 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 1.06% or 1.85 million shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.05% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 6,522 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 27,525 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 17,524 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 47,140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Gp has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.92% or 641,273 shares. 1,240 are owned by M Secs Inc. Blackrock stated it has 5.61M shares. Korea Inv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 53,919 are held by United Automobile Association.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q3 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cintas: Another Cheap Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Presentation at International Association for the Study of the Liver Congress and Update on HBV Program in China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase Cintas Corporation At $160, Earn 129.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.