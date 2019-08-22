Boeing Co (BA) Position Raised by Delta Asset Management Llc; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.49B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $14.6 during the last trading session, reaching $354.58. About 6.10 million shares traded or 43.57% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 15.28 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 150,652 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Interocean Lc has 45,137 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 278,329 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 4,352 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 24,634 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1,825 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,321 shares. Royal London Asset has 215,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer stated it has 65,044 shares. Moreover, Windward Cap Mngmt Communication Ca has 1.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,070 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,398 shares to 546,933 shares, valued at $64.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,288 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

