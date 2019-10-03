Boeing Co (BA) Position Maintained by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc; Jd Capital Management Has Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $3.50 Million; Shares Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 470,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 30.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 132.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,584 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $370.48. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp invested in 0.32% or 986,746 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 9,311 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Css Limited Il holds 409 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Com stated it has 52,733 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Penobscot Investment Management Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,493 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Com holds 14,608 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Windsor Mngmt accumulated 876 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arbor Invest Advsrs Limited invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.36% or 5,100 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,226 shares. Theleme Partners Llp holds 4.71% or 267,000 shares. Asset One accumulated 292,559 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd has 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lawson Kroeker Management Ne has 4.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,110 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 20,305 shares to 8,604 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,726 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Scottish whisky makers reel over US tariffs in row over EU subsidies – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ally has 705,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 3,439 shares. 11,777 were accumulated by Premier Asset. 4,474 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 36,394 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 80,367 were accumulated by Wade G W &. Texas-based King Luther Capital Corporation has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Korea Inv owns 7.72M shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.99% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 81.52 million shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 38,768 shares. Northside Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 38,321 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 10 holds 0.81% or 357,047 shares in its portfolio. L S Advsrs holds 12,777 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90 million and $346.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.