Boeing Co (BA) Position Maintained by Jnba Financial Advisors; Bank Of Nova Scotia Cut Its Danaher (DHR) Position as Share Price Rose

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $342.94. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 384,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 330,185 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.59 million, down from 714,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $141.99. About 456,886 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 13,648 shares to 58,816 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,218 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.