Boeing Co (BA) Position Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management Llc; Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake as Share Value Declined

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $356.52. About 1.11M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $153.27. About 1.24M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Company has 2,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Limited invested 12.9% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eqis Inc holds 0.05% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 13.37M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York holds 11,532 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 32,115 were reported by Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd. Yhb Investment owns 1,454 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 89.72M shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 3,144 shares. Cls Invests Lc owns 374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.24% or 8,122 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 22,625 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 8,421 shares. Hitchwood Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 225,000 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63M for 191.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess) by 4,926 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,445 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).