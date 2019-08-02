Boeing Co (BA) Position Lifted by Karp Capital Management Corp; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Decreased Its Holding

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39M shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 1.50 million shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.24% or 20,717 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Com owns 88,679 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.29% or 832,756 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Management Co Al holds 0.26% or 1,502 shares. 65 are held by Paragon Management Ltd Liability. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 30,205 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie. Meritage Mngmt has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 8,793 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 401,424 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 142,000 shares. Schroder Investment reported 0.1% stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 55,400 shares to 160,510 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

